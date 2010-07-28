Seahawks, Tate reach agreement on four-year, $3.2M contract

Wide receiver Golden Tate, a second-round draft pick from Notre Dame, and the Seattle Seahawks have agreed on a four-year, $3.261 million contract, NFL Network insider Michael Lombardi confirmed Wednesday. The deal includes a $1 million signing bonus.
Tate had sent a message via Twitter that stated: "Praise God!!! Terms and conditions have been reached for the seattle seahawks! Let's play ball!"
The 5-foot-10, 199-pound Tate won college football's Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver in 2009, when he set Notre Dame records with 93 catches for 1,496 yards.
Selected 60th overall, Tate is expected to be in the mix for a starting receiver job and return kicks for the Seahawks. He also gained noteriety for a botched doughnut run in early June.