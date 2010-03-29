 Skip to main content
Seahawks swipe special-teams star Morey from rival Cardinals

Published: Mar 29, 2010 at 09:17 AM

The Seattle Seahawks announced Monday that they have signed special-teams standout Sean Morey to a multiyear contract.

Financial terms weren't disclosed, but Morey is expected to replace Lance Laury as the Seahawks' special-teams captain. Laury signed a free-agent contract with the New York Jets earlier this month after the Seahawks didn't tender him a contract offer.

Morey, 34, plays wide receiver, but his specialty is punt and kickoff coverage. He made the 2008 Pro Bowl as a special-teamer, and he was an alternate for last season's all-star game.

Morey, a seventh-round draft pick by the New England Patriots in 1999, spent the past three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, the Seahawks' NFC West rivals. He has 151 special-teams tackles in 109 career games.

Morey has led his team in special-teams tackles five times in seven full NFL seasons. He also has 11 career receptions as a wide receiver.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

