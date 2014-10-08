Seahawks struggles highlight fantasy vs. reality

Marcas Grant: Welp, it's the good ol' difference between fantasy and reality. The Seahawks are still one of the most feared defenses in the league and are currently ranked fifth in the NFL in fewest yards allowed per game (317.8), but that number is up from last season when the 'Hawks were allowing fewer than 300 yards per contest. Yet none of that matters for fantasy purposes. The biggest difference is that Seattle isn't forcing turnovers at the same rate as in past seasons. In 2013, the Seahawks forced more than two turnovers per game. This season? They have three -- total. They've also registered just six sacks, tying them for 24th in the league. There's no doubt that this defense is still getting it done on the field, but they're not doing the little things that make them fantasy-friendly. Take this as a lesson to any of you who reached to draft a defense in the middle rounds.