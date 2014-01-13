Seahawks' Spencer Ware arrested on DUI suspicion charge

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Seahawks say they are aware of rookie fullback Spencer Ware being arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

King County Jail records showed Ware being booked at 1:56 a.m. on Sunday and released at 4:23 a.m. Ware, a sixth-round pick out of LSU, has not played for the Seahawks since Week 2. He was inactive during Weeks 3-7 and placed on injured reserve on Oct. 22 with an ankle injury.

The team had no other comment.

The Seahawks will meet the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday in Seattle to decide the NFC championship.

