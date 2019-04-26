Around the NFL

Seahawks snag Ole Miss receiver D.K. Metcalf

Published: Apr 26, 2019 at 02:57 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

D.K. Metcalf's draft slide ended with the final pick of the second round.

The Seattle Seahawks used the No. 64 overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft to snag the Ole Miss receiver.

Metcalf is a workout warrior, running a blazing 4.33-second 40-yard-dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. The 6-foot-3, 228-pound wideout owns a rare combination of size, speed and athleticism to go along with a famously ripped physique.

A deep threat, Metcalf is at his best on vertical routes and slants, using his speed to track the ball and size to wall off smaller defenders. Metcalf also brings excellent run-after-catch ability and can bowl over defenders. With his size and strength, Metcalf can beat press coverage and is a rare deep-ball threat.

That deep threat pairs perfectly with Russell Wilson in Seattle, one of the best long-ball throwers in the entire NFL.

Media scouts, however, seemed to love Metcalf more than team evaluators, which is one reason for his perceived fall in the draft. The belief is that at this stage the big receiver is seemingly a one-trick pony -- he can go deep but struggles with other routes. He'll need to improve route running and getting in and out of breaks to beat NFL coverages.

The 21-year-old also suffered a neck injury that forced him to miss the final five games of the college season.

The selection of Metcalf will surely resurface questions about Doug Baldwin's future, as the veteran wideout has contemplated retiring this offseason. If Baldwin returns, a depth chart of Baldwin, Tyler Lockett, Metcalf, David Moore and Jaron Brown would provide Wilson with targets who can win at every level of the field. Lockett and Metcalf together on the outside gives Seattle two potent burners on the outside who can catch Wilson's beautiful arching bombs.

