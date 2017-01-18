Seahawks signing veteran cornerback Perrish Cox

Seattle is adding cornerback insurance in the wake of the ACL injury sustained by DeShawn Shead in the team's season-ending playoff loss at Atlanta.
The Seahawksare signing former Titans cornerback Perrish Cox, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.
A 22-game starter over two years in Tennessee, Cox has been freely available since his late-November release.
Cox has familiarity with Pete Carroll's defensive scheme after spending a month on the roster during the 2013 season. The question is how much he has left in the tank after hemorrhaging big plays in 11 games with the Titans last year.
Now 30 years old, Cox is this year's version of Brandon Browner or Cary Williams as the veteran flier with a chance to carve out a role with a strong training camp.