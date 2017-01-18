Around the NFL

Seahawks signing veteran cornerback Perrish Cox

Published: Jan 18, 2017 at 10:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Seattle is adding cornerback insurance in the wake of the ACL injury sustained by DeShawn Shead in the team's season-ending playoff loss at Atlanta.

The Seahawksare signing former Titans cornerback Perrish Cox, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

A 22-game starter over two years in Tennessee, Cox has been freely available since his late-November release.

Cox has familiarity with Pete Carroll's defensive scheme after spending a month on the roster during the 2013 season. The question is how much he has left in the tank after hemorrhaging big plays in 11 games with the Titans last year.

Now 30 years old, Cox is this year's version of Brandon Browner or Cary Williams as the veteran flier with a chance to carve out a role with a strong training camp.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos RB Javonte Williams set to get 'bulk' of workload vs. Chiefs with Melvin Gordon (hip) doubtful

It's setting up to be the ﻿Javonte Williams﻿ show for the Broncos on Sunday night against the Chiefs. Denver listed running back Melvin Gordon as doubtful to play due to a hip injury, according to coach Vic Fangio.
news

Buccaneers' Bruce Arians won't address futures of Antonio Brown, Mike Edwards until suspensions over

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has made no decisions on the futures of wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards and has no plans to address the players' situations further until they return from their three-game suspensions.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) questionable to play Sunday vs. Jets

﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ is optimistic he will play through an ankle injury Sunday against the Jets, but Philadelphia is taking a more cautious approach. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Hurts is questionable for Sunday's game.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 3

Injury and roster news from Friday, including the Washington Football Team ruling out safety Landon Collins and running back J.D. McKissic. 
news

Saints QB Taysom Hill feared to have suffered mallet finger injury; could require surgery

Taysom Hill is set to miss some games going forward due to the mallet finger injury he suffered, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.  
news

Jalen Ramsey on playing Jaguars for first time since trade to Rams: 'It's another game, right?'

Rams standout cornerback Jalen Ramsey is playing is former team, the Jaguars, for the first time, but the franchise has undergone such an overhaul that he won't recognize most of the Jacksonville players. 
news

Daniel Jones (neck) out for Giants on Sunday; Mike Glennon to start

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) was not cleared for contact and is out for Sunday vs. the Dolphins, New York head coach Joe Judge announced Friday.
news

Odell Beckham Jr.'s status for Rams-Jaguars up in the air due to hip injury

﻿Odell Beckham﻿ could miss Sunday's game against the Jaguars. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that OBJ's status for the Rams' Week 13 tilt is up in the air due to a hip injury.
news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott won't blame knee injury for recent struggles

Following Thursday night's win over the Saints, the Cowboys now get an elongated week of rest. The 10 days before a pivotal NFC East battle with Washington could benefit running back ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿.
news

Seahawks OC Shane Waldron on targeting DK Metcalf: 'We've got to get the guy the ball'

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf wasn't targeted the entire first half on Monday night and finished with one catch for 13 yards on four passes.
news

Dan Quinn expected Demarcus Lawrence to 'look rusty' in return to Cowboys D: 'He did not'

Demarcus Lawrence, who has been out since Week 1 with a broken foot, played 37 snaps and compiled two tackles, two pass breakups, a QB hit, and two pressures.
news

Taysom Hill after Saints' fifth loss in a row: 'Obviously it's tough to win a game' with four INTs

At night's end, Taysom Hill's toughness and ability running the ball was reason for praise, but his four-INT outing was a dubious showing that proved paramount in the Saints losing their fifth consecutive game for the first time in the Sean Payton regime. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW