Seahawks sign WR Obomanu to three-year extension

After spending years on the fringes of making every Seattle roster during his five seasons in the NFL, wide reciever Ben Obomanu took advantage of his opportunity to be a starter this year.
Obomanu signed a three-year contract extension Friday, giving the 27-year-old some hard-earned job security.
The team did not disclose financial terms of the deal, which comes on the heels of a similar extension for leading receiver Mike Williams.
Obomanu played in 15 games this season, starting six while becoming a valuable and gritty compliment to Williams, who emerged as the Seahawks' primary receiving threat in 2010.
"For being a seventh-round pick and having to go into training camp each year and not having that luxury of missing time because of a hamstring, because of a finger or shoulder or anything like that, it's just my mentality that's what I've always had to do my whole career," Obomanu said this week.
Obomanu finished last week with five catches for 43 yards against the Saints, but was targeted a team-high 11 times. The numbers aren't great, but the fact Obomanu returned after leaving early in the game with a disclocated shoulder speaks to his character.
On Seattle's second offensive series, and already in a 10-0 hole, Obomanu caught a short pass from quarterback Matt Hasselbeck and dived to get the first down. Obomanu's arms were outstretched as he landed, just as New Orleans safety Roman Harper landed on his back.
Obomanu's right shoulder was briefly dislocated. He laid on the field for a few minutes, then jogged back to the sideline.
By the time Seattle got the ball back, this time early in the second quarter and trailing 17-7, Obomanu was already back in. He was even thrown to on his first play back on the field.
"From there I just had more confidence throughout the game," Obomanu said.
This season is by far Obomanu's best of his young career. When Deion Branch was traded to New England in October, it was partly because Seattle wanted to give Obomanu the chance to start. He's flourished in his role, catching a career high 30 passes for 494 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season, after having a total of 16 receptions for his career before the season began.
And it's been one of his more trying seasons as well. Obomanu was just emerging, catching a combined 10 passes for 246 yards in consecutive games against the Saints and Kansas City in the regular season, when he suffered a severe cut on his right hand.
The swelling still hasn't completely subsided and Obomanu can't fully extend his hand. He needed internal stitches in his right hand to keep ligaments held together and external stitches to reattach the skin.
In total, Obomanu needed more than 20 stitches, but he won't need any work when the season is done.
"Maybe some cosmetic work, if they want to make it look better," Obomanu said with a laugh. "But the function of it should be fine."
Obomanu was slow to return from the hand injury, but his five catches against the Saints tied his career high. And with the Bears likely to pay plenty of attention to Mike Williams after what Williams did the first time this season against Chicago, Obomanu could be a big factor on Sunday.
"Different guys have emerged during the year and played some significant roles in games, and then it's shifted because some other guys have stepped up," Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. "It's been kind of interesting to see how that goes. ... Ben coming on like he's done has certainly helped us."
