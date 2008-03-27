Seahawks sign Mare to two-year deal

Free-agent kicker Olindo Mare signed a two-year, $3.5 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks, reports NFL Network's Adam Schefter.
The 12-year NFL veteran spent his first 10 seasons with the Miami Dolphins before spending the 2007 season in New Orleans. Mare, 34, replaces Josh Brown, who signed a $14.2 million, five-year contract as a free agent with the St. Louis Rams.
Through his career, Mare has connected on 79.7 percent of his field goal attempts and has a career long of 54 yards. His best season was 1999, when he connected on 84.8 percent of his field goal attempts -- including five of 50-plus yards -- for a career-best 144 points.