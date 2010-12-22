Seahawks sign Johnson, Tuihalamaka to practice squad

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks have signed linebackers Michael Johnson and Vuna Tuihalamaka to the practice squad.
The Seahawks placed defensive end Derek Walker on the practice squad/injured reserve. The other spot was open after defensive back Marcus Brown was signed to the active roster earlier this week to replace Roy Lewis, who was placed on injured reserve.
Johnson, a rookie from North Alabama, was signed off the Chiefs' practice squad. Tuihalamaka, a rookie from Arizona, was released by Indianapolis in September.
Seattle also released offensive lineman Ben Hamilton from injured reserve. Hamilton was placed on IR on Nov. 2 after suffering a concussion against Oakland.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press