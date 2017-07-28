Seahawks sign former first-round pick Marcus Smith

Cut by the Eagles on Thursday, the 25-year-old pass-rusher agreed to terms on Friday with the Seattle Seahawks, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Smith's release in Philadelphia came as no surprise after three massively underwhelming seasons that saw him notch just four sacks after being drafted in the first round back in 2014.
In Seattle, Smith will join a talented gaggle of pass-rushers led by Michael Bennett, Cliff Avril and Frank Clark.
Turning Smith into a productive player looms as a tall task.