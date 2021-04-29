Seahawks sign former first-round DL Robert Nkemdiche

A former first-round flame-out is getting a third chance in the NFL.

The Seattle Seahawks have signed defensive tackle ﻿Robert Nkemdiche﻿, the team announced Thursday.

The former consensus top recruit in the 2013 class, Nkemdiche was seen as a high-level defensive talent entering the 2016 draft, but off-field issues hurt his draft stock and led to his selection by the Cardinals at 29th overall. Once in Arizona, Nkemdiche failed to make an impact, appearing in just 27 games and recording 44 tackles and 4.5 sacks in his three seasons with the Cardinals.

Arizona declined Nkemdiche's fifth-year option after his third season, then waived him two and a half months later with an injury designation. He landed with the Dolphins on a one-year deal, playing in two games before Miami also waived him ahead of a two-week suspension served in 2019.

Pete Carroll has proven he's not afraid to give troubled or disappointing players another chance in Seattle. He's done the same with receiver ﻿Josh Gordon﻿, and pursued the services of ﻿Antonio Brown﻿ before he ended up signing with the Buccaneers last year.