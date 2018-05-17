Around the NFL

Seahawks sign fifth-round linebacker Shaquem Griffin

Published: May 17, 2018 at 09:43 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Shaquem Griffin is ready for the next chapter in his Cinderella story.

The Seattle Seahawkssigned their fifth-round pick to his four-year rookie deal, the team announced Thursday. NFL NEtwork's Mike Garafolo adds the deal is worth $2.8 million over four years and includes roughly $300,000 guaranteed.

In signing his first professional contract, the rookie linebacker officially joins his brother, cornerback Shaquill, on the Seahawks roster and takes another improbable step toward making a regular-season NFL roster. Shaquem Griffin lost his left hand at the age of four because of rare condition before birth, and his selection on the third day of the 2018 NFL Draft was one of the more inspirational moments in draft history.

Griffin participated in rookie minicamp last weekend, during which Seattle tried him at weakside linebacker. Griffin made a nice first impression on Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

"He looked very comfortable, very natural," Carroll told reporters. "He has a sense already for scheme and terminology. The position is the right spot for him, it looks like. We can be aggressive and use his speed."

Next up for Griffin on the path to the 53-man roster? The first round of Seattle's organized team activities (OTAs) begins Monday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Joe Judge defends tenure after Giants drop to 4-12: 'This ain't some clown show organization'

Following New York's embarassing Week 17 loss to the Bears, Giants coach Joe Judge gave an impassioned defense of his rocky tenure with the organization.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz not blaming bout with COVID-19 for slow start in loss to Raiders

A stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list robbed Carson Wentz of valuable practice time entering Sunday's game against the Raiders, but the Colts QB made sure to not make any excuses following his subpar play in Indy's Week 17 loss.
news

Aaron Rodgers plans to play in Week 18 vs. Lions despite Packers clinching No. 1 seed in NFC

The Packers have wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a week to spare. Despite nothing to play for while dealing with a fractured pinkie toe, MVP frontrunner Aaron Rodgers doesn't plan to sit out the entirety of the season finale.
news

Cowboys take issue with penalty flags following loss to Cardinals

Following their loss to Arizona, the Cowboys lamented their 10 penalties for 88 yards, including four holding calls that kept the offense from gaining any traction early in the contest.
news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase 'overwhelmed' after breaking Justin Jefferson's rookie receiving record

The Bengals got down big early before it turned into the Ja'Marr Chase show in Cincinnati as the home club stormed back to beat the Chiefs, 34-31, to clinch their first AFC North title since 2015.
news

NFL announces Week 18 Saturday games, Sunday nighter 

Chiefs-Broncos and Cowboys-Eagles will take place on Saturday in Week 18, while the 2021 regular season will conclude with Chargers-Raiders on Sunday night.
news

Packers clinch homefield in NFC playoffs with win over Vikings; Eagles also in playoffs

Once again the NFC playoffs will run through Green Bay. The Packers clinched homefield advantage after Sunday's win over the Vikings, while the Eagles secured a wild-card berth.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, others avoid injury after Washington stadium railing collapses

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and others avoided injury after a railing protecting the visiting tunnel at FedExField collapsed, causing several fans to fall to the ground Sunday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 17: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 17 action. 
news

AFC playoff clinching: Bengals take AFC North, Titans win AFC South; Bills, Patriots clinch berths

Multiple teams clinched spots in the AFC playoffs in Week 17 as the conference's postseason picture began to crystalize Sunday.
news

WR Antonio Brown 'no longer a Buc' after exiting field during win over Jets

With Tampa Bay's offense in the midst of a third-quarter drive, Antonio Brown pulled off his helmet, jersey and pads, waved to the fans at MetLife Stadium and ran into the tunnel. Following the game, head coach Bruce Arians said Brown is "no longer a Buc."
news

Falcons' Kyle Pitts becomes second rookie TE ever with 1,000-yard season

Falcons rookie Kyle Pitts' stellar first season continued Sunday when he became just the second rookie TE to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in a season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW