Seahawks' Russell Wilson opening QB academy

The Seattle Seahawks' signal-caller announced on Wednesday he's starting the Russell Wilson Quarterback Academy (RWQB), along with former teammate Jake Heaps.
Wilson has mimicked the Manning Passing Academy in Louisiana, which he attended during his high school career, with a one-day passing camp since he entered the NFL. RWQA will attempt to bring that experience year-round.
"Our thought process is to be able to consistently teach kids the quarterback position at a high, high level," Wilson told ESPN.com's Sheil Kapadia. "Not just have a camp that's a one-day camp, but also an opportunity to give training lessons, one-on-one lessons, private sessions, on-field training, the elite summer camps, with some of the best kids in the country training with us. And also classroom training.
"That's one of the things that we really want to do is have classroom training, where we sit down with these kids and teach them different coverages and different looks and the thought process of what you go through during the crucial times of a game."
Prices for packages on the RWQA website range from $125 to $300 for quarterbacks from 10 years old to 22 years old.