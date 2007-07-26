Seahawks run over Houston in 42-10 win

Notes: The 100-yard rushing nights from Alexander and Morris amounted to the third time in Seattle's 30 seasons a duo has reached that milestone in the same game. Curt Warner and John L. Williams did it twice, Nov. 28, 1988 and Dec. 11, 1988 ... Seattle sacked Texans' quarterback David Carr three times. Carr has been dumped 30 times through six games, and is still on pace to break his own single-season, NFL record of 76 from his rookie season of 2002. ...Texans Pro Bowl receiver Andre Johnson missed the first game of his 36-game career because of a strained right calf, which he injured Oct. 9 against Tennessee.