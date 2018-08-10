Seahawks rookie Shaquem Griffin impresses in debut

"I was actually talking to see some of the defensive players about that," Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said of Griffin's work. "To see 'Quem out there with his brother, them on the sidelines and stuff. The reality is he's got no (left) hand, and to think about that and how good of a football player he is is really, really cool to see. It's really a testament to hard work, it's a testament of anything's possible. He's playing in the National Football League, playing linebacker and tackling people with only one hand. And he's not just tackling people, he's making plays -- he picked me off in practice, so I know he's making plays. He has done that the whole time, he does it the right way, he's professional, and he's got a brother to look up to who has been in the league for an extra year. Just to think about that is pretty cool."