Seahawks release DL Balmer, re-sign RB Taua

Published: Aug 24, 2011 at 07:14 PM

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks have released defensive lineman Kentwan Balmer.

The former first-round pick of the 49ers struggled to find a role that fit in Seattle's defense. Balmer was acquired from the San Francisco 49ers for a sixth-round draft pick last August and appeared in all 16 games for Seattle in 2010. Balmer started 11 games between defensive tackle and defensive end for the Seahawks after injuries forced him into an increased role. He finished the year with a career-high 43 tackles.

In Balmer's place, the Seahawks have re-signed running back Vai Taua, who had been released by the team on Monday.

Second-year cornerback Walter Thurmond practiced for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, according to the *Seattle Post Intelligencer,* a welcome sign for the Seahawks secondary. Thurmond is expected to compete for a starting spot alongside Marcus Trufant, and Tuesday was his first practice since spraining his ankle on the second day of camp.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season: Three things to watch for in Ravens-Titans in London

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down three things to watch for when the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans face off in London in a Week 6 showdown.
news

2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 6: Weighing what's next for three slumping offenses

David Carr evaluates slumping offenses in New England, Baltimore and Green Bay, weighing which one needs a hard restart or a soft reset -- and which one should stay patient. Plus, he updates his ranking of the NFL's top 15 offensive players.
news

Move the Sticks: Bucky's coach's corner & rookies standing out with Lance Zierlein

Bucky Brooks and special guest Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) ruled out; PJ Walker to start vs. 49ers

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 6 game against the San Francisco 49ers.