Seahawks regain Gallery but Rice remains on the sidelines

Published: Sep 16, 2011 at 09:58 AM

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Sidney Rice has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.

Coach Pete Carroll said after practice Friday that Rice won't make it back in time for Sunday but is encouraged he'll be available for the team's home opener next week against the Arizona Cardinals.

Rice appeared in just two preseason games while nursing a sore shoulder that has carried over into the first two weeks of the regular season.

Robert Gallery (knees) is listed as questionable, but he fully participated in Friday's practice and will get the start at left guard. Linebacker David Hawthorne (knee) is expected to be be back. Both missed the season opener

For a complete breakdown on all the latest injuries throughout the league, go to NFL.com's Injury Report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

