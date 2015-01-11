Seahawks receiver Paul Richardson tears ACL

Rookie Paul Richardson tore his ACL during Saturday's Divisional Round win, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed Sunday. The wide receiver had made a big impact in recent weeks as one of the only Seattle receivers that can win one-on-one matchups, with 14 catches, 163 yards and a score over the last four weeks. Fox first reported the news.
With Richardson on the shelf, Russell Wilson will continue to rely on Jermaine Kearse and Doug Baldwin at wide receiver. Ricardo Lockette could get more snaps and tight ends like Luke Willson and Tony Moeaki will also be factors.
Richardson had only 271 yards in the regular season but showed impressive athleticism on some jump balls late in the season. The injury will certainly put a hamper on his ability to grow in his second season, too.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Divisional Round game and ranks the remaining quarterbacks still standing. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.