Seahawks ready to do battle with Cardinals

Published: Nov 09, 2010 at 02:27 PM
  Raheem Brock thrives against Arizona.

(Kevin Terrell / Associated Press)

The storyline
It's an indictment on the NFC West that both of these outfits are still alive. Injuries have ravaged the Seahawks, which has a lot to do with their slide. Both teams were fighting to land QB Charlie Whitehurst in the offseason; both have gone through some QBs since and Seattle is hopeful that Matt Hasselbeck can get back for this one.

Why you should watch
If you are a fan of turnovers, this might be your best bet this weekend.

Did you know?
Seahawks safety Earl Thomas leads all rookies with four interceptions. ... Seattle's Olindo Mare tied the franchise record with five field goals in his last game against Arizona. ... The Cardinals are 12-3 in their last 15 games against NFC West opponents. ... Arizona leads the NFL with eight return touchdowns.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on 'Immaculate Reception' at 50: 'The most significant play in the history of the game'

The most memorable touchdown of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' career turns 50 this week, and current Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin champions the impact the play still has, as is evidenced by his players' knowledge of it.

news

2022 NFL Playoffs: One reason for hope for each bubble team

Cynthia Frelund provides one reason to hope for the 13 teams still in contention but on outside of the playoff picture looking in entering Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Ravens claim WR Sammy Watkins; Devin Duvernay (foot) placed on IR

Sammy Watkins has been claimed by the Ravens in a timely addition as it comes on the same day wideout Devin Duvernay (foot) was placed on injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Move the Sticks: Development of Jalen Hurts into an MVP candidate

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks, breaking down the development of Eagles QB Jalen Hurts into an MVP candidate.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE