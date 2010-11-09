Seahawks ready to do battle with Cardinals

Raheem Brock thrives against Arizona.
The storyline
It's an indictment on the NFC West that both of these outfits are still alive. Injuries have ravaged the Seahawks, which has a lot to do with their slide. Both teams were fighting to land QB Charlie Whitehurst in the offseason; both have gone through some QBs since and Seattle is hopeful that Matt Hasselbeck can get back for this one.
Why you should watch
If you are a fan of turnovers, this might be your best bet this weekend.
Did you know?
Seahawks safety Earl Thomas leads all rookies with four interceptions. ... Seattle's Olindo Mare tied the franchise record with five field goals in his last game against Arizona. ... The Cardinals are 12-3 in their last 15 games against NFC West opponents. ... Arizona leads the NFL with eight return touchdowns.