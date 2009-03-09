Seahawks re-sign versatile OL Willis, add TE Owens

The Seattle Seahawks have signed offensive lineman Ray Willis and tight end John Owens, the team announced Monday.
Willis, whom NFL.com reported last week received a two-year deal, has spent the last four seasons with Seattle, starting 10 of 28 games played, after being selected in the fourth round (105th overall) in the 2005 NFL Draft. He started 10 games last season at right guard and right tackle as the Seahawks' offensive line was hit with injuries throughout the season.
Owens, signed from Detroit as a free agent, originally was a fifth-round pick (138th overall) by the Lions in the 2002 NFL Draft. He also has played for the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints. Primarily used as a blocking tight end during his NFL career, Owens has played in 60 games with 16 starts, recording 19 catches for 162 yards and one touchdown.
Terms of Owens' deal weren't released.