Seahawks re-sign FB Ganther four weeks after cutting him

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks brought back fullback Quinton Ganther on Tuesday, almost one month after they released him.
Ganther was released by the Seahawks on Sept. 29 after playing in the first two games of the season. Ganther's signing stems from uncertainty surrounding fullback Michael Robinson, who has a hamstring injury.
Seattle also signed offensive tackle Breno Giacomini and running back Chris Henry to the practice squad. Giacomini was released from the active roster Saturday to make room for Henry, who then was released Monday.
