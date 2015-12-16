Seahawks re-sign Christine Michael to 53-man roster

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll announced Wednesday that the team re-signed the running back to their 53-man roster in time for Sunday's showdown with the Cleveland Browns.
Michael bounced around from Dallas to Washington after the Seahawkstraded the former Texas A&M star to the Cowboys before the season in exchange for a conditional 2016 draft pick. The Redskins picked up the third-year back after he was waived by Dallas in November only to release him from their practice squad on Tuesday.
Michael gives Seattle a known commodity after undrafted rookie Thomas Rawls was lost for the year with a broken ankle suffered in a Week 14 win over the Ravens.
With Marshawn Lynch still sidelined, Michael could see snaps as soon as Sunday alongside Fred Jackson and the recently signed Bryce Brown. Carroll also told reporters that fullback Derrick Coleman could see a rash of carries down the stretch.
We've written thousands of words about Michael's potential, but this time we'll keep our cool. He's emerged as one of the league's most enigmatic young players and it's not a great sign to see Michael bounce from team to team. Maybe a return to the Pacific Northwest will help awaken the force within.