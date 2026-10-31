Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet (knee) off injury report, set for season debut vs. Bears

Zach Charbonnet will make his long-awaited return in prime time.

The Seahawks running back has no designation ahead of Monday's game against the Bears and is set to play coming off a torn ACL.

Rookie Jadarian Price also has no injury designation ahead of the showdown, though he is currently on injured reserve after missing the past four weeks with a chest injury and would still need to be activated to face Chicago.

"If we were to make a move I think that would happen on Monday to my knowledge," head coach Mike Macdonald said regarding activating Price. "So, we'll see if that's what we do. We've got some things going on roster-wise that we're working through right now."

Charbonnet and Price both logged two full practices and one limited session this week.