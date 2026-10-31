Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet (knee) off injury report, set for season debut vs. Bears
Zach Charbonnet will make his long-awaited return in prime time.
The Seahawks running back has no designation ahead of Monday's game against the Bears and is set to play coming off a torn ACL.
Rookie Jadarian Price also has no injury designation ahead of the showdown, though he is currently on injured reserve after missing the past four weeks with a chest injury and would still need to be activated to face Chicago.
"If we were to make a move I think that would happen on Monday to my knowledge," head coach Mike Macdonald said regarding activating Price. "So, we'll see if that's what we do. We've got some things going on roster-wise that we're working through right now."
Charbonnet and Price both logged two full practices and one limited session this week.
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Charbonnet has made an impressively speedy recovery. After tearing his ACL during Seattle's Divisional Round win over the 49ers on Jan. 17, he'll suit up just nine months and change post-injury.
The 25-year-old served as Seattle's power back last year, tallying 730 rushing yards and a team-leading 12 rushing touchdowns while splitting work alongside Kenneth Walker III.
With Walker now a member of the Chiefs, Charbonnet will mix back into a backfield that's been led by Emanuel Wilson and George Holani the past couple weeks.
Wilson has made the most of his opportunity. He has three rushing touchdowns and 403 rushing yards on the season, buoyed by his 100-yard effort on the ground in Seattle's Week 7 win over the Chiefs (while Walker was held to 36 yards against his former squad). Holani has 108 yards and a score on 36 carries. The group will face a difficult test, as Chicago ranks third in the league in defending the run.
Price, the No. 32 overall pick in the 2026 draft, is roughly in the same ballpark as Holani stat wise. He's seen 28 carries for 119 yards in what's been a slow start to his rookie year.
The Seahawks have another couple of days to move him to the active roster if that's what they choose to do.
Chicago (5-2) and Seattle (4-3) square off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Night Football.