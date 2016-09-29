Seahawks, Ravens, Falcons among O-lines to watch in Week 4

When the schedule came out in April, I would have guessed the Raiders, not Ravens, would be the 3-0 team heading into this Week 4 matchup. And while the Ravens' D is playing well, the offensive line has been consistent. Rookie left tackle Ronnie Stanley has only given up once sack and one quarterback hit through three games. He'll face a challenge in Raiders All-Pro Khalil Mack, who is still looking for his first sack of the season. Another matchup to watch is perennial Pro-Bowler Marshal Yanda vs. Stacy McGee. Yanda continues to play at an elite level for Baltimore and hasn't given up a sack or QB hit this year, while the Raiders' tackle (6-foot-3, 310 pounds) is very consistent and was one of the highest-rated defensive linemen in Week 2.