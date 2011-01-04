Seahawks QBs split reps; TE Baker and G Chester Pitts go on IR

Published: Jan 04, 2011 at 11:22 AM

RENTON, Wash. -- Seahawks quarterbacks Matt Hasselbeck and Charlie Whitehurst split reps Tuesday in Seattle's first practice in preparation for its NFC playoff game against New Orleans.

Coach Pete Carroll had said Monday that the duo would split reps early in the week before a decision was made on who the starter would be for Saturday's game at Qwest Field. Seattle does not have to submit an official practice-participation report to the league until Wednesday.

Whitehurst was the starter in last Sunday's 16-6 win over St. Louis to wrap up the NFC West title. Hasselbeck sat out that game with a hip strain suffered a week earlier against Tampa Bay.

The Seahawks on Tuesday placed tight end Chris Baker (fractured hip) and guard Chester Pitts (concussion), who were injured against St. Louis, on season-ending injured reserve, but they have not yet filled the spots on their active roster.

Pitts started five games at left guard this season, but he was replaced for the regular-season finale by Tyler Polumbus. Baker started 13 games and caught nine passes.

Notes: Seattle placed RB Chris Henry on practice-squad injured reserve, released LB Vuna Tuihalamaka and signed RB running Andre Anderson and TE Nick Tow-Arnett to the practice squad.

