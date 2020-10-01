NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, Bills QB Josh Allen among NFL Players of the Month

Published: Oct 01, 2020 at 08:31 AM
Just like that, three weeks of the 2020 NFL season have come and gone and the first month of the campaign has, too.

As Week 4 and the month of October is upon us, the league announced the NFL Players of the Month and NFL Rookies of the Month on Thursday morning.

As should be no surprise, a pair of quarterbacks who have produced statistical splendor week in and week out lead the list.

﻿Russell Wilson﻿ of the Seattle Seahawks is the NFC Offensive Player of the Month and the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen is the AFC Offensive Player of the Month.

Wilson, who just a day earlier was recognized with his second NFC Offensive Player of the Week accolade, led the Seahawks to a 3-0 September. Across the month, Wilson tallied 14 touchdowns and a 139.0 quarterback rating, which each lead the NFL. Among his other impressive numbers, Wilson has completed 79 of his 103 attempts, producing a sensational 76.7% clip while amassing 925 passing yards and throwing just one interception.

Allen, who's also led the Bills to a 3-0 start, leads the AFC with 1,038 yards passing and 10 touchdown throws, as he's completed 81 of 114 attempts (71.1%) with just one interception and an impressive 124.8 rating. The dual threat has also rushed for a pair of touchdowns and 84 yards.

The AFC Defensive Player of the Month is ﻿T.J. Watt﻿, who is producing for another 3-0 squad, as the Pittsburgh Steelers have benefited greatly from the star-in-the-making pass rusher. Over the first three games, he's compiled 3.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, two passes defended and an interception, as the numbers show once again he's most certainly a playmaker and game changer.

While also having garnered AFC Special Teams Player of the Week just a day prior, Tennessee Titans kicker ﻿Stephen Gostkowski﻿ racked up another honor with AFC Special Teams Player of the Month. After a slipper start to the season in Week 1 that concluded with a game-winning field goal, Gostkowski has kicked three game-winning boots. The longtime former New England Patriots booter has scored 32 points and made nine of 12 field goals, which nine in a row and four from 50 yards or longer.

 The NFC Defensive Player of the Month went to Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackling machine ﻿Lavonte David﻿, who has 24 tackles, two for a loss, two passes defended, an interception, a fumble recovery and forced fumble.

A punter garnered NFC Special Teams Player of the Month, with Detroit Lions specialist ﻿Jack Fox﻿ averaging better than 50 yards a punt. Fox's 53.1 yards per punt is leading the NFL. The average has been bolstered by a long of 67 and of his 13 punts, an impressive seven have found their way inside the 20-yard line.

A pair of rookies from Florida-based franchises were also honored.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson's sensational September deservedly concluded with him bringing home NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month. The undrafted free agent tallied 339 scrimmage yards as he's quickly established himself as a well-rounded threat. Robinson's rushed for 210 yards with 4.9 yards per carry and caught 10 passes for 129 yards. In addition, he's run for three touchdowns.

The NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year went to Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety ﻿Antoine Winfield Jr.﻿. Giving the Bucs, their second monthly honor, Winfield's debut month in the league saw him garner 23 tackles, a pair of sacks, two passes defended and a forced fumble.

news

Thursday's NFL roster and injury news for Week 4

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins did not practice for the second consecutive day because of an ankle injury. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Thursday.
news

Steelers-Titans game postponed to later in season amid Titans' additional positive cases

The NFL announced it is rescheduling this week's Steelers-Titans game to later in the season after an additional Titans player and one personnel tested positive for COVID-19. It will not be played Week 4.
news

Ravens sign CB Marlon Humphrey to 5-year contract extension worth $97.5M

Marlon Humphrey is staying in Baltimore for a while. The Ravens signed the cornerback to a five-year extension worth $97.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Alvin Kamara: Saints will 'get back on track and everybody will shut up'

The sky is not falling in New Orleans. It just feels that way to Saints fans after a 1-2 start. Within the building, however, players aren't fretting.

news

Jets' Jamison Crowder expected to play against Broncos

New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder, who missed two games with a hamstring injury, is expected to play tonight against the Broncos, a source tells NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 
news

Michael Thomas (ankle) returns to Saints practice Wednesday

Good news for Saints fan. Wideout Michael Thomas returned to practice Wednesday after missing the last two games with an ankle sprain.
news

Shanahan: Nick Mullens usurping a healthy Jimmy Garoppolo 'scenario does not exist'

Jimmy Garoppolo continues to miss practice this week, which isn't a great sign for his availability against the Eagles on Sunday night. Asked whether it leaves the door open for Nick Mullens to win the 49ers' starting job, coach Kyle Shanahan said no.
news

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden: Players not wearing face masks was addressed

Las Vegas coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday the team addressed recent reports that multiple Raiders players not wearing face masks at a recent charity event organized by tight end Darren Waller﻿.
news

NFL sends another memo to teams, warns of possible suspensions, loss of draft choices

The NFL on Wednesday sent its latest memo to all 32 teams about the importance of wearing masks, stressing safety while also warning those who do not comply will be held accountable.
news

Vikings to return to facility Thursday after zero positive COVID-19 tests

The Minnesota Vikings will return to their facility Thursday after being forced out due to concerns related to Titans players testing positive for COVID-19.
news

Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans game postponed until Monday or Tuesday

This week's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans, originally scheduled to be played at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, has been postponed, a league source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
