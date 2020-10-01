Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, Bills QB Josh Allen among NFL Players of the Month

Allen, who's also led the Bills to a 3-0 start, leads the AFC with 1,038 yards passing and 10 touchdown throws, as he's completed 81 of 114 attempts (71.1%) with just one interception and an impressive 124.8 rating. The dual threat has also rushed for a pair of touchdowns and 84 yards.

The AFC Defensive Player of the Month is ﻿T.J. Watt﻿, who is producing for another 3-0 squad, as the Pittsburgh Steelers have benefited greatly from the star-in-the-making pass rusher. Over the first three games, he's compiled 3.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, two passes defended and an interception, as the numbers show once again he's most certainly a playmaker and game changer.

While also having garnered AFC Special Teams Player of the Week just a day prior, Tennessee Titans kicker ﻿Stephen Gostkowski﻿ racked up another honor with AFC Special Teams Player of the Month. After a slipper start to the season in Week 1 that concluded with a game-winning field goal, Gostkowski has kicked three game-winning boots. The longtime former New England Patriots booter has scored 32 points and made nine of 12 field goals, which nine in a row and four from 50 yards or longer.