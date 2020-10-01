Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, Bills QB Josh Allen among NFL Players of the Month

Just like that, three weeks of the 2020 NFL season have come and gone and the first month of the campaign has, too.
As Week 4 and the month of October is upon us, the league announced the NFL Players of the Month and NFL Rookies of the Month on Thursday morning.
As should be no surprise, a pair of quarterbacks who have produced statistical splendor week in and week out lead the list.
Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks is the NFC Offensive Player of the Month and the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen is the AFC Offensive Player of the Month.
Wilson, who just a day earlier was recognized with his second NFC Offensive Player of the Week accolade, led the Seahawks to a 3-0 September. Across the month, Wilson tallied 14 touchdowns and a 139.0 quarterback rating, which each lead the NFL. Among his other impressive numbers, Wilson has completed 79 of his 103 attempts, producing a sensational 76.7% clip while amassing 925 passing yards and throwing just one interception.
Allen, who's also led the Bills to a 3-0 start, leads the AFC with 1,038 yards passing and 10 touchdown throws, as he's completed 81 of 114 attempts (71.1%) with just one interception and an impressive 124.8 rating. The dual threat has also rushed for a pair of touchdowns and 84 yards.
The AFC Defensive Player of the Month is T.J. Watt, who is producing for another 3-0 squad, as the Pittsburgh Steelers have benefited greatly from the star-in-the-making pass rusher. Over the first three games, he's compiled 3.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, two passes defended and an interception, as the numbers show once again he's most certainly a playmaker and game changer.
While also having garnered AFC Special Teams Player of the Week just a day prior, Tennessee Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski racked up another honor with AFC Special Teams Player of the Month. After a slipper start to the season in Week 1 that concluded with a game-winning field goal, Gostkowski has kicked three game-winning boots. The longtime former New England Patriots booter has scored 32 points and made nine of 12 field goals, which nine in a row and four from 50 yards or longer.
The NFC Defensive Player of the Month went to Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackling machine Lavonte David, who has 24 tackles, two for a loss, two passes defended, an interception, a fumble recovery and forced fumble.
A punter garnered NFC Special Teams Player of the Month, with Detroit Lions specialist Jack Fox averaging better than 50 yards a punt. Fox's 53.1 yards per punt is leading the NFL. The average has been bolstered by a long of 67 and of his 13 punts, an impressive seven have found their way inside the 20-yard line.
A pair of rookies from Florida-based franchises were also honored.
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson's sensational September deservedly concluded with him bringing home NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month. The undrafted free agent tallied 339 scrimmage yards as he's quickly established himself as a well-rounded threat. Robinson's rushed for 210 yards with 4.9 yards per carry and caught 10 passes for 129 yards. In addition, he's run for three touchdowns.
The NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year went to Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr.. Giving the Bucs, their second monthly honor, Winfield's debut month in the league saw him garner 23 tackles, a pair of sacks, two passes defended and a forced fumble.