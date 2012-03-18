Seahawks, QB Matt Flynn agree to three-year, $26M contract

Published: Mar 18, 2012 at 11:21 AM

The Seattle Seahawks hope another Green Bay Packers backup turns into their franchise quarterback.

The Seahawks reached an agreement with Matt Flynn on a three-year contract Sunday, bringing one of the most wanted -- yet unproven -- free agents to the Pacific Northwest. The Seahawks didn't announce financial terms, but a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora the deal is worth a maximum of $26 million, with $10 million guaranteed.

"Matt Flynn's the newest Seahawk... We're fired up to bring him to Seattle! #AlwaysCompete," coach Pete Carrolltweeted after the news broke.

Flynn was a career backup in Green Bay, stuck behind All-Pro Aaron Rodgers -- much the way Matt Hasselbeck was stuck behind Brett Favre before being acquired by Seattle in 2001. Flynn also visited the Miami Dolphins, who are coached by former Packers offensive coordinator Joe Philbin, but picked the Seahawks instead.

When given an opportunity, Flynn has shined. His best performance was his last, throwing for 480 yards and six touchdowns in a victory over Detroit in Green Bay's regular-season finale.

The Seahawks had inside knowledge of Flynn, thanks to Schneider. Before coming to Seattle, Schneider worked in Green Bay's front office and was there when the team drafted Flynn in the seventh round out of LSU in 2008. Flynn quickly became Rodgers' backup and played in parts of 34 games over four seasons.

Flynn's deal answers one of the Seahawks' biggest offseason questions. The only quarterback with experience on their roster is Tarvaris Jackson, who played through a difficult pectoral injury for more than half of last season, winning him admiration in the locker room. But he never took firm hold of the job.

Jackson threw for a career-high 3,091 yards last season, but he had just 14 touchdown passes versus 13 interceptions, and he struggled in the fourth quarter of four home games.

"We are really excited to bring Matt in here to compete with Tarvaris," Carroll said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

