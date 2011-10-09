Seahawks QB Jackson will undergo tests after pectoral injury

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Tarvaris Jackson didn't finish Sunday's 36-25 win over the New York Giants with what head coach Pete Carrolllater announced as a pectoral injury.
Jackson was knocked out of the game during the third quarter with what was initially announced as a right shoulder injury and replaced by Charlie Whitehurst. Carroll said Jackson's status would be determined and indicated he would undergo tests on the injury.
"We don't know what (it) means," Carroll said. "Fortunately it's bye time."
NFL Network's Jason La Canfora reported Jackson will have an MRI exam Monday, according to a league source.
Whitehurst led the Seahawks to three scoring drives during the fourth quarter, finishing 11 of 19 for 149 yards and a touchdown.
Jackson suffered the injury following an 11-yard scramble when he came up holding his shoulder. He was brought to the bench, where medical personnel checked the shoulder underneath his pads. He soon left the sideline to head to the locker room.
It had been a positive day for Jackson, who was 15 of 22 passing for 166 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Seattle also lost linebacker Leroy Hill with a hamstring injury during the fourth quarter. Tight end Zach Miller sustained a head injury in the first quarter but did return, and will undergo further examination this week. Linebacker Jameson Konz strained a knee.
New York long snapper Zak DeOssie left in the third quarter with a head injury. Fullback Henry Hynoski left with a shoulder problem during the fourth quarter.
The Associated Press contributed to this report