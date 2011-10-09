Seahawks QB Jackson will undergo tests after pectoral injury

Published: Oct 09, 2011 at 08:19 AM

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Tarvaris Jackson didn't finish Sunday's 36-25 win over the New York Giants with what head coach Pete Carrolllater announced as a pectoral injury.

Jackson was knocked out of the game during the third quarter with what was initially announced as a right shoulder injury and replaced by Charlie Whitehurst. Carroll said Jackson's status would be determined and indicated he would undergo tests on the injury.

"We don't know what (it) means," Carroll said. "Fortunately it's bye time."

NFL Network's Jason La Canfora reported Jackson will have an MRI exam Monday, according to a league source.

Whitehurst led the Seahawks to three scoring drives during the fourth quarter, finishing 11 of 19 for 149 yards and a touchdown.

Jackson suffered the injury following an 11-yard scramble when he came up holding his shoulder. He was brought to the bench, where medical personnel checked the shoulder underneath his pads. He soon left the sideline to head to the locker room.

It had been a positive day for Jackson, who was 15 of 22 passing for 166 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Seattle also lost linebacker Leroy Hill with a hamstring injury during the fourth quarter. Tight end Zach Miller sustained a head injury in the first quarter but did return, and will undergo further examination this week. Linebacker Jameson Konz strained a knee.

New York long snapper Zak DeOssie left in the third quarter with a head injury. Fullback Henry Hynoski left with a shoulder problem during the fourth quarter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL's three BEST teams to watch in 2022? Give me the Lions, Falcons and Jets!

Which three NFL teams are the best to watch right now? According to Adam Rank, it's NOT those at the top of the league with marquee superstars. He prefers a trio of squads without winning records.

news

Falcons rule out TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) for Week 5 vs. Buccaneers

The Atlanta Falcons have ruled out tight end Kyle Pitts for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay due to a hamstring injury.

news

2022 NFL season: Three things to watch for in London's Giants-Packers game on NFL Network

NFL.com's Bobby Kownack breaks down three things to watch for when the New York Giants meet the Green Bay Packers in London on NFL Network.

news

Daniel Jones (ankle) off Giants injury report, expected to start vs. Packers in London

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is off the team's injury report after suffering an ankle injury in Week 4. Jones is expected to start in the Giants' game in London versus the Green Bay Packers.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE