Around the NFL

Geno Smith says beating Giants not about revenge: 'This game was for Ben McAdoo and Jerry Reese'

Published: Oct 31, 2022 at 08:06 AM Updated: Oct 31, 2022 at 09:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Following the Seattle Seahawks' 27-13 victory over the New York Giants, Geno Smith didn't revel in exacting revenge over his former team.

"I'm happy to be here in Seattle," Smith said. "I spent one year with the Giants. That year, to me, was like a blur. My life has moved on from then. I don't have any remorse towards anyone there. In fact, to me, this game was for (former Giants coach) Ben McAdoo and (former GM) Jerry Reese. They believed in me. As far as any other thing, I don't really care for it. I'm happy to be here in Seattle. It's like a family here. Feels like home. I'm just enjoying my time here and continuing to work hard with these guys and just trying to be the best we can be."

During his one season in New York, McAdoo inserted Smith as the starter, breaking Eli Manning's ironman streak. However, following the Week 13 loss to the Raiders, McAdoo and Reese were fired, and Manning returned as the starter.

Following that tumultuous season, Smith spent one year as the backup to Philip Rivers with the Chargers. He then moved to Seattle, where he sat behind Russell Wilson for two seasons.

Now the full-time starter, Smith has shined, leading the Seahawks to a 5-3 record, the only team in the NFC West above .500.

In Sunday's victory over Big Blue, Smith tossed for 212 yards and two passing TDs with zero INTs for a 104.0 passer rating. It marked Smith's fifth game this season with a 100-plus passer rating, most in the NFL. Geno has generated six games with multiple passing TDs this season -- he had seven such games in his previous nine seasons.

"He's the real deal, we're seeing it," coach Pete Carroll said. "There's no mystery or, 'Oh, he's going to run out of gas or something.' It's not like that. He knows exactly what he's doing and he shows you week in and week out, throw after throw after throw. There's nothing for us to hold him but in the highest of expectations, really. What a thrilling story for the kid. He just hung in there so tough and outlasted it and now he's enjoying all the fun of it. He did great."

The 71-year-old Carroll is delighting in his club, starting with Smith, proving all the preseason prognosticators wrong. Pegged as a rebuilding squad, the Seahawks have now won four of their last five games.

"This is really special," Carroll said. "This is a very special opportunity right now. It's been because of all of the hype and the circumstances and all that and the challenge of it and the doubting and all that kind of stuff.

"You know, all the people that doubt, like you're losing -- we run the ball too much, you don't understand football and he can't stay up with the new game and all that kind of stuff -- that's a bunch of crap, I'm telling you. Look, we're doing fine. We're all right. I don't mind proving it day in and day out."

Related Content

news

Sam Ehlinger's first start doesn't change issues for Colts: 'We had a lot of opportunities. We just shot ourselves in the foot'

After his first career start, Colts QB Sam Ehlinger reflects on the team's close loss to the Commanders on Sunday and how he looks to grow moving forward.

news

Aaron Rodgers on Packers' 3-5 start: 'Nobody feels sorry for us. We've got to find a way to get one win'

The Packers lost their fourth consecutive game to fall to 3-5, their worst start under Aaron Rodgers, with Sunday night's 27-17 defeat in Buffalo. "Nobody feels sorry for us," Rodgers said after the game.

news

Titans QB Malik Willis on 10-attempt debut: 'If they can't stop the run, why would we not run it?'

Rookie quarterback Malik Willis made his first career on Sunday but wasn't asked to do much, attempting just 10 passes as the Titans bulldozed their way for a 17-10 victory over the Texans.

news

Raiders' Derek Carr laments 'embarrassing' shutout loss to Saints: 'We are so much better than that'

Quarterback Derek Carr summed up the Raiders' performance Sunday as 'embarrassing' after Las Vegas put up a sad showing in a 24-0 road loss to the Saints, getting manhandled in every facet of the game by Dennis Allen's team.

news

Niners RB Christian McCaffrey tallies rare touchdown hat trick in comeback win

Christian McCaffrey had passing, rushing and receiving touchdowns in a brilliant second showing for San Francisco on Sunday in its 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Panthers' Steve Wilks on WR D.J. Moore's costly penalty: 'We've got to make sure we're smart enough'

Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore's committed a costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalty directly after catching a 62-yard pass to tie the game, leading to an eventual loss against the Falcons that proves Carolina still has much learning to do.

news

Jerry Jones doesn't foresee Cowboys changing RB roles for Ezekiel Elliott after Tony Pollard's big game vs. Bears

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard proved how capable he is out of the backfield with a three-touchdown performance in Sunday's 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't see the team changing Ezekiel Elliott's role.

news

Bill Belichick wins 325th career game (including playoffs), passing George Halas for second all-time

Bill Belichick made history against New York on Sunday when he won his 325th career game (including playoffs) as a head coach to pass Bears icon George "Papa Bear" Halas for second place on the all-time wins list.

news

Lions announce Barry Sanders will receive statue at Ford Field in 2023

The Detroit Lions on Sunday announced that Barry Sanders will have his legacy permanently cemented in the Motor City with a statue at Ford Field in 2023.

news

Seahawks WRs DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett active vs. Giants

Seahawks wide receivers DK Metcalf (knee) and Tyler Lockett (hamstring/ribs) are both active against the Giants.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 8 action.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE