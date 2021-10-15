Around the NFL

Seahawks QB Geno Smith ready to make his first start in four years 

Published: Oct 15, 2021 at 10:24 AM
Kevin Patra

It's Geno time!

﻿Geno Smith﻿ is set to start his first game in four years Sunday night when the Seattle Seahawks head to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers.

Smith has been Russell Wilson's backup in Seattle for the past three years, after spending 2018 as a backup with the Chargers. Smith had attempted just nine passes in three years (2018-2020) before last week. The time on the sideline has taught the former New York Jets starter patience both on and off the field.

"Knowing I have a capability to play in this league, but I'm just not getting that opportunity for a number of years was a test of patience," Smith said, per the Associated Press. "And that also goes for me playing quarterback on the field. When I was younger, coming from college we put up so many points. I was just so used to scoring every time and so that was my mentality. But the NFL, man, you ain't going to score every time."

Taking over after Wilson injured his finger, Smith shined, leading Seattle on multiple fourth-quarter scoring drives in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams. Smith completed 10 of 17 passes for 131 yards and a TD. A late interception when receiver ﻿Tyler Lockett﻿ slipped wiped out a comeback bid for Smith and the Seahawks, but the performance was encouraging.

With Wilson undergoing surgery, expected to sideline the starter at least until Week 10, the Seahawks are counting on Smith to keep their season alive after a 2-3 start.

Smith has been through adversity throughout his career after being anointed the Jets savor as a 23-year-old eight years ago. After an up-and-down start to his career, Smith lost his starting job with Gang Green in 2015 when his jaw was broken from a punch from teammate ﻿IK Enemkpali﻿. He's made just two starts since, with the last coming in 2017 as a member of the New York Giants.

"Any time you get adversity, it's a chance for you to show what you are really about and to respond," Smith said. "At the time, looking back on it, in that moment was I totally aware of that? Probably not. But as you go on, you just grow and see how those things can help and shape you to get better. I think that's what it did."

On Sunday night, Smith will face a Steelers defense that can wreck a quarterback with T.J. Watt screaming off the edge (5.0 sacks, 10 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles) and ﻿Cameron Heyward﻿ destroying the pocket inside. Shine against Pittsburgh's defense, and Geno's career will have truly come full-circle.

Related Content

news

Judge: QB Daniel Jones (concussion) to be full participant in practice, 'appears' he'll play vs. Rams

Daniel Jones continues to track towards playing Sunday against the Rams. Giants coach Joe Judge told reporters Friday that Jones is expected to be a full participant in practice, and it "appears" the QB will be able to play after suffering a concussion in Week 5.
news

Eagles trade three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz to Cardinals 

﻿Zach Ertz﻿'s time in Philadelphia has come to a close. The Eagles are trading their longtime tight end to the Cardinals, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported. Philadelphia is receiving rookie CB ﻿Tay Gowan﻿ and a 2022 fifth-round pick in the deal.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa expected to start vs. Jaguars in London

It's Tua Time in London. Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Friday that barring a setback, ﻿QB Tua Tagovailoa﻿ will start Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London.
news

Bills out for revenge after getting stiff-armed by Derrick Henry, Titans last season

In every 2020 highlight package there is at least one version of Titans RB Derrick Henry stiff-arming then-Bills corner Josh Norman into space. Buffalo hasn't forgotten that play.
news

Leonard Fournette: 'The sky's the limit for me' in Buccaneers offense

As the clear RB1 in Tampa Bay, Buccaneers back Leonard Fournette has shown signs of being the runner many thought he could be coming out of LSU.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Oct. 15

Richard Sherman could miss a couple of weeks due to a hamstring injury suffered in Thursday night's 28-22 win over the Eagles. The veteran corner is undergoing an MRI on Friday to determine the severity of the injury.
news

Jalen Hurts on struggling Eagles offense: 'I have to be better'

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts shoulders the blame for Thursday night's 28-22 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Thumb no problem for Tom Brady in Buccaneers' win over Eagles: 'Feel great'

Other than the tape that surrounded it, Tom Brady's injured thumb certainly didn't look to be a hindrance, as he got his Buccaneers off to a hot start that led to a 28-22 win over the host Eagles on Thursday night. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 6: What we learned from Buccaneers' win over Eagles on Thursday night

Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champs were able to withstand an Eagles comeback bid and salted away a victory on "Thursday Night Football."
news

Week 6 Thursday night inactives: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles

The official inactives for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) misses Panthers' practice, leaving Week 6 status in doubt

Christian McCaffrey did not participate in Carolina's Thursday practice due to his hamstring injury that has kept him out of action since exiting the Panthers' Week 3 win over Houston. The setback is not a good sign for his availability for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
