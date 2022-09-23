Around the NFL

Seahawks QB Geno Smith on offensive drought: 'We need to score'

Published: Sep 23, 2022 at 09:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Seattle Seahawks offense hasn't scored a single point in the past six quarters ahead of Week 3's bout with the Atlanta Falcons. With that backdrop, quarterback Geno Smith stated the obvious Thursday.

"We need to score," Smith said, via The Seattle Times. "We need to score, keep drives alive, get more plays, more opportunities, and just finish drives."

The Seahawks offense didn't score in Sunday's 27-7 loss to San Francisco -- the lone points came on a blocked field goal return. To be exact, the Seahawks haven't scored in 92 minutes 24 seconds of game time. Seattle has averaged 234.5 total yards per game this season, the fewest through two weeks by the Seahawks since 2011 (191.5, finished 7-9).

Smith has passed for fewer than 200 yards in each of the first two games of the year but completed 81% of his passes. It's a dink-and-dunk offense that has gotten little help from the run game through two weeks.

Coach Pete Carroll noted this week he doesn't want to "hold back" Smith and the passing offense, but Smith said that the way defenses are playing shell coverage deep on DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, he's just biding his time.

"We are just going to take what they give us until they start to play us more in man coverage and up in our faces," Smith said. "It doesn't make sense just to try and air it out just for the sake of doing that. I'm always going to take what they give us and try to be efficient on offense. That's the main goal, to be efficient and to move the ball to score."

Seattle ranks last in the NFL in big plays, 29th in scoring, and 31st in total yards through two weeks.

Smith noted he hasn't "felt hindered" by the play-calling through two weeks, even as he generated just one passing play of longer than 17 yards in Week 2. The QB pointed to the run game (ranked 32nd in NFL) needing to step up to force defenses out of their shell coverages.

"As the run game begins to come along more and as we continue to stay efficient, they are going to get tired of the completions and things like that," Smith said. "They are going to press us, get in our faces, and try to make us beat them by getting behind them, which I have full confidence in.

"The past two games, again, it's been a lot of shell coverage. Even when there has been press coverage, the safeties are playing over the top, so they are really mindful of No. 16 (Lockett) and No. 14 (Metcalf) out there. We can expect that, they are great players. Offense is a collective thing, it's not a one guy or two guy thing, so we all have to continue to develop collectively as an offense and figure out ways to move the chains and score points."

On Sunday, Smith and the Seahawks face an Atlanta defense ranked 22nd in passing yards allowed, tied for 27th in points per game given up, and tied for 30th in red zone percent. It's a matchup Smith and Co. need to take advantage of and show the signs of life they displayed in the first two quarters of the 2022 campaign.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jets edge rusher Carl Lawson: Facing Bengals 'no different for me'

Carl Lawson is set to face off against his former team, the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday in Week 3, but the New York Jets pass rusher insists he's not any more amped up for this game than any other.

news

Steelers fall to 0-6 without T.J. Watt on the field following Thursday's loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers once again felt the absence of T.J. Watt in Thursday night's 29-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns, dropping to 0-6 without him.

news

Mike Tomlin on loss to Browns: 'Nick Chubb controlled the game'

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb generated 113 rushing yards on 23 carries and scored the game-sealing touchdown on fourth-and-1. Thursday marked Chubb's 15th game with 100-plus rush yards and at least one TD since he entered the league in 2018.

news

Steelers' Mike Tomlin not considering QB change after loss to Browns on Thursday night

In the immediate aftermath of Thursday night's 29-17 loss to the division-rival Cleveland Browns, Tomlin gave a definitive answer to whether or not he will re-evaluate Mitchell Trubisky as the team's starting quarterback.

news

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett on Cowboys trading Amari Cooper to Cleveland: 'I'm glad they did it'

After being traded to Cleveland from Dallas in the offseason, wide receiver Amari Cooper has found initial success with his new team, pairing up with Jacoby Brissett to lead the Browns to victory over the Steelers on Thursday night. Of the trade, Brissett said "I'm glad they did it."

news

2022 NFL season, Week 3: What We Learned from Browns' win over Steelers on Thursday

The Jacoby Brissett-led Cleveland Browns held off the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night to take first place in the NFC North in the early portion of Week 3.

news

Week 3 Thursday inactives: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

The official inactives for the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns on Thursday night.

news

Ravens signing pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul to one-year deal worth up to $5.5M

A two-time Super Bowl winner is heading to Baltimore to provide some pass-rush punch. Former  Giants and Buccaneers Pro Bowler Jason Pierre-Paul is signing a one-year deal with the Ravens.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Steelers WR George Pickens frustrated by lack of opportunities: '99 percent of the time, I'm open'

Through two weeks, the leash on Mitchell Trubisky appears to be getting shorter, and the patience of Steelers receivers, including rookie George Pickens, is running thin.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE