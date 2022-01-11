Around the NFL

Seahawks QB Geno Smith arrested on suspicion of DUI

Published: Jan 10, 2022 at 07:46 PM
Associated Press

SEATTLE -- Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback ﻿Geno Smith﻿ was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Monday following the team's season-ending victory in Arizona.

According to King County Court records, Smith was arrested at 2:10 a.m. and was released from custody around 9:30 a.m. Smith was arrested by the Washington State Patrol, but no other information was immediately available.

"Geno is fully cooperative with the investigation. I hope that an open mind can be kept by all as the facts are ascertained," Smith's attorney Jon Fox said in a statement.

Smith has just completed his third season with the Seahawks and had the most extensive playing time of his tenure in Seattle. He appeared in four games and started three while Russell Wilson was out due to finger surgery. Smith threw for 702 yards and five touchdowns with one interception.

Smith had appeared in just one game during his first two seasons with Seattle. He was on a one-year contract with Seattle and will be a free agent after the end of the current NFL season.

