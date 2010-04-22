Seahawks prepare for life after Jones, draft LT Okung at No. 6

Marshall Faulk: I don't think the Seahawks thought Russell Okung would be there at No. 6, and picking him was a no-brainer. Just look at the blueprint and how Seattle became what they were when they got Walter Jones. The team started to become a much better, not just passing team, but Walter Jones could run block as well. Okung is that type of guy. This team right now has really helped themselves by taking Okung.