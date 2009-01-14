Seahawks' Peterson to play in Pro Bowl as injury alternate

Published: Jan 14, 2009 at 03:33 AM

RENTON, Wash. -- Seahawks linebacker Julian Peterson is going to the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement for Tampa Bay's Derrick Brooks.

The Seahawks said Tuesday that Peterson had gone from alternate to playing in the game next month. This will be his fifth Pro Bowl appearance and third in a row.

He will be the Seahawks' only representative in Hawaii. Left tackle Walter Jones was selected for the ninth time but will not play. Jones recently had microfracture surgery on his knee.

Peterson had five sacks and 83 tackles in 15 games this season. He had 9.5 sacks and 10 sacks in his first two years with the Seahawks, the highest totals of his nine-year career.

Peterson signed a $54 million, seven-year contract with $18.5 million guaranteed with Seattle before the 2006 season. He spent his first six seasons with San Francisco.

