Seahawks' Peterson to play in Pro Bowl as injury alternate

RENTON, Wash. -- Seahawks linebacker Julian Peterson is going to the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement for Tampa Bay's Derrick Brooks.
He will be the Seahawks' only representative in Hawaii. Left tackle Walter Jones was selected for the ninth time but will not play. Jones recently had microfracture surgery on his knee.
Peterson had five sacks and 83 tackles in 15 games this season. He had 9.5 sacks and 10 sacks in his first two years with the Seahawks, the highest totals of his nine-year career.
Peterson signed a $54 million, seven-year contract with $18.5 million guaranteed with Seattle before the 2006 season. He spent his first six seasons with San Francisco.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press