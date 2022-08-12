Around the NFL

Seahawks' Carroll praises growth of rookie RB Kenneth Walker III: 'I'm surprised he's so well-rounded'

Published: Aug 12, 2022 at 08:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is known for his overflowing optimism in nearly every circumstance. So it's rarely noteworthy when the coach gushes about a player.

But Thursday's assessment of rookie running back Kenneth Walker III's growth -- particularly as a blocker -- hit a new octave.

"You talk about surprises, I'm surprised. I'm surprised he's so well-rounded," Carroll said of Walker, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. "A runner, he's blocking. Again I think I mentioned it the other day, but his pass-protection stuff, he just turned the page (from college). I mean, he was not very good in college as a pass protector, and we didn't know. But Chad's (Morton) done a great job with him and Amanda (Ruller), they've worked really hard with him, so it's important. But I think for this kid, everything is important. He wants to be great, and he's not going to let any stone be unturned. So, I'm really excited to see how he goes. He's going to get some good playing time in this game and get him comfortable with the speed of the game and all of that. I expect him to do well."

Carroll's glowing comments on Walker came the same day Rashaad Penny was sidelined with groin tightness. Walker is likely to start Saturday's preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Entering the draft, Walker was viewed as a bulldozer who could break tackles and turn a 2-yard gain into an 8-yard push. He rushed for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2021 at Michigan State. But there were questions about his pass-catching abilities, having caught only 19 balls during three seasons in college.

Carroll specifically noting Walker's improved blocking is huge for the rookie's playing time. It's the aspect most first-year backs struggle with. If Walker continues to impress Carroll in that area, his reps will only increase.

"He could play all three downs, and we'd feel comfortable with it," the coach said.

Penny's injury history suggested Walker would see a sizable role as a rookie. Carroll's comments only work to cement that belief.

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football!Learn moreabout NFL+.

Related Content

news

Bucs WR Julio Jones picking up offense 'fairly quickly'

Newly signed Bucs WR Julio Jones details how quickly he's gotten up to speed with Tampa's offense.

news

Titans QB Malik Willis on preseason debut: 'A lot to learn from, a lot to look at on film'

Titans QB Malik Willis admits there's plenty of room for improvement following his preseason debut, but the rookie also displayed why he's such an intriguing prospect.

news

Bill Belichick on splitting play-calling duties in preseason opener: 'We're going through a process'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick split offensive play-calling duties between Matt Patricia and Joe Judge in Thursday night's 23-21 loss to the New York Giants.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Thursday's games

The New York Giants faced off with the host New England Patriots, while the Baltimore Ravens traveled to take on the Tennessee Titans to kick off Week 1 of the preseason.

news

Adam Shaheen trade to Texans off following failed physical; TE returns to Dolphins

Tight end Adam Shaheen, who had been traded to the Texans earlier this week, failed his physical in Houston and will be returned to the Dolphins.

news

Jets signing veteran OT Duane Brown to two-year contract following Mekhi Becton knee injury

The New York Jets have moved quickly to address their offensive line following Mekhi Becton's knee injury, signing veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown.

news

Tom Brady absent from Buccaneers practice for personal reasons, will not return until after Aug. 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed practice Thursday for personal reasons and will not return to the team until after the Bucs' second preseason game on Aug. 20, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters.

news

Patriots RB James White, Super Bowl LI hero, retiring after eight seasons in NFL

New England Patriots running back James White is retiring after eight NFL seasons. The hero of Super Bowl LI announced Thursday his decision to end his playing career.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 11

Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters Thursday that QB Josh Allen will be among several starters sitting out on Saturday versus the Colts. Find out what other NFL news we're tracking this Thursday.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones, most starters won't play in preseason opener versus Giants

NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Thursday that Jones and most starters will not play in the preseason opener versus Giants, per sources informed of the situation.

news

Matt Rhule not worrying about Christian McCaffrey's injury history: Panthers are thinking 'attack'

Christian McCaffrey missed 23 of the Carolina Panthers' past 33 games due to injury. But fear of another season derailed won't stop coach Matt Rhule from saddling up his top back.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW