Seahawks' Pete Carroll on Eddie Lacy: 'I want him big'

The new Seattle Seahawks running back was listed at 235 pounds last season, but one report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Bob McGinn on Tuesday stated Lacy weighed in at 267 pounds during one of his visits this offseason.
Speaking to KIRO-AM in Seattle, coach Pete Carroll said the Seahawks will make a "concerted effort" to make sure Lacy stays in shape, but didn't seem worried about the running back's weight, noting: "I want him big," via ESPN's Sheil Kapadia.
Carroll added that 235 pounds for a player of Lacy's build is not realistic, and would like to see the 26-year-old closer to the 240-pound range.
"(He's a) big back in classic fashion. He's an exciting guy to add to the mix," Carroll said, per the team's official website.
Lacy agreed to terms on a one-year, $5.55 million deal with $3 million guaranteed in Seattle on Tuesday. During his interview, Carroll alluded to the fact that Lacy has future money at stake after signing what amounts to a "prove-it" deal.
After pounding his way to back-to-back 1,000-plus yard seasons to open his career with the Green Bay Packers, Lacy's conditioning has been a topic of conversation the past two years as his play tailed off. In the 2016 offseason, he famously worked out with trainer Tony Horton to get in shape, but injury wiped out all but five games last season.
Lacy brings the type of violent running to the Seahawks' backfield reminiscent of Marshawn Lynch and Thomas Rawls. If Lacy, Rawls, and pass-catching back C.J. Prosise can stay healthy, it will give Seattle one of the most intriguing backfield combos in the NFL in 2017.