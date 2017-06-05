Seahawks pass on Colin Kaepernick, sign Austin Davis

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports Davis' deal with the Seahawks is for the veteran's minimum with a $30,000 roster bonus if he makes the team, per a source informed of the deal.
The 28-year-old Davis spent 2016 with the Denver Broncos without seeing action. In five NFL seasons, Davis has compiled 10 starts, including eight in 2014 with the Rams. He made two starts in 2015 with the Cleveland Browns. Davis owns a career 62.4 percent completion percentage, with 13 touchdowns to 12 interceptions.
The Seahawks added Davis to compete with Trevone Boykin for backup duties behind Russell Wilson. The team released quarterback Jake Heaps.
For his part, Kaepernick appears adamant to dismiss any assertions that the Seahawks' decision is related to money. Kaepernick retweeted a pair of reports stating salary demands had nothing to do with Seattle walking away. Garafolo added Monday that Kaepernick and the Seahawks never even reached the point of exchanging contract offers.
Davis visited Seattle the same time the team brought in Kaepernick for a visit. The decision to sign the milquetoast Davis instead of Kaepernick -- whom coach Pete Carroll called a "starter in this league" last week -- will certainly lead to another round of questions, discussions, and hand-wringing on social media regarding Kaepernick's lack of employment in June.