Seahawks owner Paul Allen backs brain research via institute

Published: Jan 31, 2015 at 03:34 AM

Saturday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • Bloomberg News profiledSeattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen, who has donated millions to concussion studies after founding the Allen Institute for Brain Research, talking to researcher Eric Larson.
  • Forbes offered four goals for the NFL's new chief medical officer, a position Commissioner Roger Goodell announced in his state of the league press conference Friday, including:

Sports Illustrated examined the high-altitude training mask used by Seattle Seahawks running Marshawn Lynch.

  • The Times of San Diego reported that four months after an area high school cancelled a football game because of too many player injuries, the private school was honored by the National Athletic Trainers' Association.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

