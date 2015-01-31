Seahawks owner Paul Allen backs brain research via institute

Saturday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- Bloomberg News profiledSeattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen, who has donated millions to concussion studies after founding the Allen Institute for Brain Research, talking to researcher Eric Larson.
- Forbes offered four goals for the NFL's new chief medical officer, a position Commissioner Roger Goodell announced in his state of the league press conference Friday, including:
- The San Jose Mercury-News reported that Ohlone College athletic trainer Jeff Roberts has been hired as the press box injury spotter for Sunday's Super Bowl XLIX.
He has performed the same job during Oakland Raiders home games at O.Co Coliseum.* Sports Illustrated examined the high-altitude training mask used by Seattle Seahawks running Marshawn Lynch.
- Cincy Jungle reported that Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green said this week on The Dan Patrick Show that he has lied about concussions.
- The Times of San Diego reported that four months after an area high school cancelled a football game because of too many player injuries, the private school was honored by the National Athletic Trainers' Association.
- KULR-TV in Cheyenne, Wyoming, reported that the state's senate has approved a sports concussion liability bill.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor