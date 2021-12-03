Around the NFL

Seahawks OC Shane Waldron on targeting DK Metcalf: 'We've got to get the guy the ball'

Published: Dec 03, 2021 at 07:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Russell Wilson said the Seahawks need to get the ball to ﻿DK Metcalf﻿ more following the Seahawks' 17-15 loss to the Washington Football Team. Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron agrees.

"We've got to get the guy the ball," Waldron said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. "We're going to keep working to get that done, not making any excuses about different things that happen throughout the course of the game. It's just something we have to get done."

Metcalf wasn't targeted the entire first half Monday night and finished with one catch on four passes. The one reception for 13 yards was Metcalf's lowest output since Week 16, 2019, when he was shut out during his rookie campaign.

Wilson noted that the Seahawks called eight or nine plays designed to target Metcalf but went awry.

The big-bodied receiver has fewer than 50 receptions in each of his last four games. Seattle is 1-3 in that stretch, with the only victory coming against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In Weeks 1-7, Metcalf averaged 76.7 receiving yards per game and 16.3 yards per reception, and totaled six TDs (TD in five of seven games). In Weeks 8-12, he's earned 28.3 receiving yards per game, 8.1 yards per catch, and 2 TDs (0 TD in last three games).

With the Seahawks' season spiraling at 3-8, getting their best playmakers involved is the only way for a potential turnaround. It might be too late to save 2021, but showing any sign of life down the stretch could determine if the latest iteration of Pete Carroll's team is blown up or not in 2022.

