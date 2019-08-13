Around the NFL

Seahawks OC: Chris Carson should get 50 targets

Published: Aug 13, 2019 at 11:24 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Seattle took its fair share of heat for relying too much on the run during the 2018 season.

Though the Seahawks rode its league-leading ground game to a return to the postseason, Seattle was undone by handing it off to its backs too often on early downs in the wild-card loss to Dallas.

Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer is determined to correct that behavior in 2019, not by taking the ball of his backs' hands but by getting it to them differently, Chris Carson in particular.

"That's something we went to right after the season ended, we said hey look, Chris can help us win in a lot of ways," the offensive coordinator said Tuesday. "One of the ways that he wasn't last year was in the passing game.

"We need to get that number (his targets) up around the 50s, (that) would be a great situation for us. So he's still getting his yards on the ground and he's still helping in the passing game."

Whereas some of the top young running backs in the league are equally asked to do and adept at doing both, Seattle's lead tailbacks have not been major factors in the passing game. In 2018, Mike Davis led the team with 42 targets (29th in NFL); he now plays for Chicago. Meanwhile, Carson had just 24 targets (54th) and Rashaad Penny had 12 targets (81st).

A Seahawks running back has not exceeded 50 targets since 2010 when Justin Forsett was targeted on 51 occasions. He spelled Marshawn Lynch in the ground game that season.

Citing James White (123, second) and Alvin Kamara (105, fourth) as dual-threat success stories, Schottenheimer elaborated on how he'd like Seattle to benefit from the pass-catching starter back "trend" around the league.

"People are understanding that getting the ball to your backs in space in the passing game is a good thing because they're still elusive as they are running the ball," the Seahawks OC added. "So when you get the ball to them out in space in the passing game, it's the same problem for the defense. They got to still make those plays out in space on really good athletes."

Schottenheimer has piloted offenses in the past where RBs have been targeted heavily. His Jets offenses targeted Leon Washington 61 times in 2008, LaDainian Tomlinson 79 times in 2010 and Tomlinson 61 times in 2011. With the Rams, Schottenheimer targeted Steven Jackson 53 times in 2012 and Benny Cunningham 52 times in 2014. In short, he's done this before.

Between the departed Davis and the retired Doug Baldwin, there are 115 targets from last season up for grabs in Seattle. Most of those will likely go to the rookie receiver DK Metcalf, who is making an early positive impression despite an uneven preseason opener. But Carson figures to be the secondary beneficiary here.

After his breakout season on the ground in 2018 (1,151 yards, 9 TDs), will Carson become the league's next great dual-threat back in 2019?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaylon Ferguson's death ruled accidental due to combined effects of fentanyl, cocaine

An autopsy of Jaylon Ferguson revealed the Ravens linebacker died from the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, the Chief Medical Examiner's Office of the state of Maryland confirmed to NFL.com on Friday.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, July 1

The Philadelphia Eagles  on Friday the signing of offensive lineman Cam Jurgens, who was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Cowboys re-signing kicker Lirim Hajrullahu

The Cowboys have set the table for a kicking competition this summer with the re-signing of kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Friday, per a source.

news

Saints DE Cameron Jordan: Defense's confidence 'through that roof' after winning with multiple quarterbacks

Over the past three seasons, New Orleans has had six quarterbacks start games for it, but has still put together winning campaigns. Being able to win no matter who's at QB has Cameron Jordan and Co.'s confidence "boosted through that roof."

news

'Old guy' Amari Cooper embracing leadership role in first season with Browns

Just 28 and entering his initial campaign in Cleveland, former Cowboys and Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper is taking on a leadership role.

news

Michael Strahan on first-rounder Kayvon Thibodeaux: 'I believe we got a good pick who's going to bring some joy to Giants fans'

New York Giants first-round rookie pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux boasts the potential to do much the same, and Strahan has quickly become an engaged supporter of Big Blue's prized prospect.

news

Chris Oladokun, Steelers' other QB draft pick, striving to prove 'I do belong here'

While first-round quarterback Kenny Pickett is competing for a Steelers starting job, seventh-round QB Chris Oladokun is very much competing for a roster spot.

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing concludes; wait for decision begins

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing in front of former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson has concluded after three days in Delaware, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

news

Punter Bradley Pinion signs with Falcons following release from Buccaneers

Veteran punter Bradley Pinion is staying in the NFC South. Pinion is signing with the Falcons a week after he was released by the Buccaneers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

news

Allen Robinson says versatility of he and Cooper Kupp gives Rams a 'tremendous advantage'

Pairing Allen Robinson with Cooper Kupp gives Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams offense a multitude of options with two good route runners who can line up across the formation.

news

Jerry Jeudy: Broncos will be a 'very explosive team' with Russell Wilson

Denver's addition of quarterback Russell Wilson has wide receiver Jerry Jeudy believing a breakout is on the horizon.

news

Browns RB Kareem Hunt says he's 100% healthy after injury-riddled 2021

In eight games last season, Browns running back Kareem Hunt rushed for 386 yards and five touchdowns. When healthy, he and Nick Chubb form one of the top backfields in the NFL.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW