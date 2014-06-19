Seahawks, Niners still NFL's two best teams, all drama aside

But obviously, this ordeal has been ongoing for quite awhile, and no time missed by the talented (but troubled) pass rusher will blindside the team. I trust the Niners are developing an effective contingency plan. Corey Lemonier flashed fine potential as a rookie last season, and while it's unfair to expect him to produce at an Aldon Smith-like level, it is fair to expect that San Francisco's outstanding defensive staff will put him in position to succeed. Similarly, I won't be too concerned if NaVorro Bowman, coming back from a serious knee injury suffered in the playoffs, isn't ready to go by Week 1. Like the Seahawks, the 49ers develop players to flourish within the scheme -- both teams have built depth to weather the inevitable storms that come with the NFL season.