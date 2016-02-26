Seahawks negotiating new contract for Pete Carroll

The NFL's oldest head coach has no plans to walk away any time soon.
The Seahawks are negotiating a contract extension with Pete Carroll, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a team source.
Carroll, 64, is entering the final season of a three-year deal signed after he led Seattle to the Super Bowl XLVIII title.
A new contract would put to rest speculation that Carroll might be prepared to retire after the 2016 season, giving way to assistant head coach/offensive line Tom Cable.
Having reached a football epiphany relatively late in his coaching career, Carroll has reinvented himself as one of the NFL's most philosophically open and psychologically agile figures.
Vying with Bill Belichick as the league's best coach over the past half-decade, he has directed Seattle through the most successful era in franchise history, highlighted by back-to-back Super Bowl appearances.
Under the leadership of Carroll and general manager John Schneider, the Seahawks have excelled as a bold, unconventional organization with the drawing power to recruit respected veterans via free agency and blockbuster trades.
Carroll deserves not only one of the NFL's richest coaching contracts but also the leeway to walk away on his own terms.