Seahawks must keep ball away from Saints to have shot at upset

The Saints have sacks from 15 different players, including six defensive backs, clearly showing defensive coordinator Gregg Williams is a scheme coach. He is not simply relying on his front four to get to the quarterback, which can put a lot of pressure on a guy like Charlie Whitehurst or an immobile Matt Hasselbeck. The Saints will not sit back and play vanilla defense. The unit has really fallen off in the interception department from last year with nine and now relies more on pressure than coverage. Williams has to keep an eye on Seattle's two big receivers, Mike Williams and Ben Obomanu, while in his pressure calls. The two receivers combined for 11 receptions, 196 yards and a touchdown the last time they met.