Seahawks must again manufacture emotion for woeful foe

Published: Dec 21, 2007 at 08:20 PM

KIRKLAND, Wash. -- With Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis all but ruled out for Sunday's game in Seattle and Baltimore already on a franchise-record losing streak the Seahawks have another reason to play with less-than-playoff intensity.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers LB Lavonte David: QB Baker Mayfield is 'great for our locker room'

Tampa Bay linebacker Lavonte David spoke this week on what he's seen from QB Baker Mayfield through offseason workouts, saying that he already likes what he sees in the 28-year-old's approach to his new team, and is excited to see what the QB competition with Kyle Trask brings out of him.

news

Titans expected to sign WR DeAndre Hopkins to a two-year, $26 million deal

The Tennessee Titans are expected to sign wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a two-year, $26 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

news

Jaguars, TE Evan Engram agree to terms on three-year, $41.25 million deal ahead of franchise tag deadline

Tight end Evan Engram and the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms on a three-year, $41.25 million contract ahead of Monday's deadline for franchise tagged players to work out an extension, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.

news

Broncos safety Justin Simmons says Russell Wilson is 'hardest worker' he's seen, credits QB for making him better

Broncos safety Justin Simmons praised quarterback Russell Wilson in an interview with SiriusXM Radio. "I know he's one of the hardest workers, if not the hardest worker I've ever been around and that I've seen," Simmons said.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More