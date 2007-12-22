Seahawks must again manufacture emotion for woeful foe

Buccaneers LB Lavonte David: QB Baker Mayfield is 'great for our locker room'
Tampa Bay linebacker Lavonte David spoke this week on what he's seen from QB Baker Mayfield through offseason workouts, saying that he already likes what he sees in the 28-year-old's approach to his new team, and is excited to see what the QB competition with Kyle Trask brings out of him.
Jaguars, TE Evan Engram agree to terms on three-year, $41.25 million deal ahead of franchise tag deadline
Tight end Evan Engram and the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms on a three-year, $41.25 million contract ahead of Monday's deadline for franchise tagged players to work out an extension, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.
Broncos safety Justin Simmons says Russell Wilson is 'hardest worker' he's seen, credits QB for making him better
Broncos safety Justin Simmons praised quarterback Russell Wilson in an interview with SiriusXM Radio. "I know he's one of the hardest workers, if not the hardest worker I've ever been around and that I've seen," Simmons said.
