Seahawks moving Britt to center on reshuffled O-line

Published: May 08, 2016 at 10:38 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Seattle Seahawks continue to shuffle their offensive line in an attempt to plug the sieve.

In the midst of rookie minicamp, offensive line coach Tom Cable told 710 ESPN the team moved 2014 second-round pick Justin Britt to center.

Britt started as a right tackle as a rookie before moving to left guard last season. Now he'll get a chance to play pivot.

"That's what enables us to do it, to even try it is the fact that he is well-versed in our system, two years," Cable said, via ESPN.com. "Now he's played tackle, played guard, understands it. The issue for him will be getting him comfortable and confident snapping and playing against the nose guard."

Coach Pete Carroll noted Sunday it's still early in the process, but added when the team drafted Britt in 2014 they had a move to center in mind, per Stephen Cohen of SeattlePI.com. Britt will compete for the starting gig with Patrick Lewis, Kristjan Sokoli and sixth-round pick Joey Hunt.

The Seahawks were forced to remake the offensive line after Russell Okung and J.R. Sweezy departed in free agency.

Seattle used their first-round pick in 2016 on Germain Ifedi, who should be slated at right guard entering training camp later this summer.

The Seahawks' offensive line was one of the worst in the NFL last season, but has been remade in 2016.

As of now, Garry Gilliam will swing to left tackle, with Mark Glowinski at left guard, Britt at center, Ifedi at right guard and J'Marcus Webb at right tackle. The new line boasts flexibility across the front.

Seattle hopes the changes will lead to improved play in front of Russell Wilson and finally solve the NFC powerhouse's biggest weakness.

