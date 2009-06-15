Seahawks' Mora humbled, better prepared in second stint as head coach

"My mom told me that sometimes life will be your best teacher because of trial and error," said Seahawks' fullback Justin Griffith, who played for Mora with the Falcons. "Atlanta was Jim's first head-coaching job and he did a great job. There were just some things he could have done better. We all know about the radio interview. I don't think he'll be doing that kind of thing again, especially because of what he has with (this) team. The guys love playing for him and I don't think he'll mess up the opportunity that he has right now by saying stuff or doing those things."