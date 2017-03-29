Around the NFL

Seahawks, Marshawn Lynch resolution on hold

Published: Mar 29, 2017 at 11:11 AM

Will he, or won't he?

That's been the question swirling endlessly around Marshawn Lynch since word trickled out that the running back might be interested in returning to the NFL. While we wait for Beast Mode to decide -- even his agent wasn't sure a week ago -- it seems as though the Seahawks really couldn't care less. Or could they?

Head coach Pete Carroll spoke with reporters Wednesday at the NFC Coaches Breakfast at the Annual League Meetings in Phoenix and said yes, the Seahawks have communicated with Lynch, but not much else on the matter. That was pretty much that.

"He came through the office and had a good visit," Carroll said Wednesday per ESPN. "I know that he is somewhat entertaining the thought of it. I can't tell you how strong it is. You've got to talk to him. And that chance isn't happening."

One of the franchise's best backs in its history is mulling a return, and that's all the public gets? Well, there's a bit to unpack here.

First, the Seahawks own Lynch's rights, so if he were to come out of retirement, he'd be contractually obligated to play for Seattle. The Seahawks don't really have room for the veteran, though, and planned their future without Lynch. No room at the inn.

"Pete Carroll said they really haven't gone through any hypotheticals in terms of if Marshawn Lynch does decide he wants to play, are they going to trade him or are they going to cut him," NFL Network's Steve Wyche said on Up To The Minute Live on Wednesday. "Pete Carroll was pretty clear in saying we've also got Eddie Lacy, who we just signed, Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise. Our backfield's pretty deep, so clearly the Seahawks would not retain him in any way shape or form."

There would be incentive for the Seahawks to keep Lynch's rights as a trade piece, but only if they found a suitable trade partner. There's a problem with that though: Lynch reportedly only would come out of retirement to play for the Raiders. That doesn't leave much leverage for Seattle.

There's also equal incentive for Lynch to keep them in the dark, so that they don't take his potential return as a serious asset, instead cutting him loose (and granting him his desired freedom) when he suddenly shows up because they don't have space for him or time to work a deal.

What we have are two sides unwilling to tip their hands and acting indifferent as a result. Oh, and the Raiders would still need to make sure they'd want to sign him.

"It really would be at this point, the Oakland Raiders and soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders or bust for Marshawn Lynch," NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said on Up To The Minute Live on Wednesday. "As of right now, my understanding of where this situation is going is everyone's going to hit pause for a little bit. There was a lot of media hype over the past couple weeks. A lot of people thought maybe this week we'd have a resolution, maybe today, maybe tomorrow.

"It sounds like everyone's just going to relax a little bit, let Marshawn Lynch first of all send in the letter and make sure he does actually want to unretire, and then the Raiders need to do some due diligence as well, talk to people about what he's really like. What's he like in the locker room? What's he like as a teammate? How much does he have left? What kind of money is he going to want? ... There's a lot of things to consider besides does Beast Mode want to come back and play? The Raiders need to figure that out for themselves as well."

It creates a situation that doesn't appear to be near a solution anytime soon. Get comfortable; we might be here for a while.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers select Houston LB Grant Stuard as 2021's Mr. Irrelevant

The notorious title of Mr. Irrelevant received some juice in February when a member of the unique fraternity -- kicker Ryan Succop -- became a Super Bowl champion.
news

Belichick: 2021 was last draft for Patriots research director Ernie Adams

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick announced Saturday that 2021 will be the last draft for longtime research director Ernie Adams. 
news

Two long snappers selected in sixth round of 2021 draft

The end of the sixth round presented us with a short run on long snappers. Alabama long snapper Thomas Fletcher came off the board at 222nd overall to the Carolina Panthers, and three picks later, Michigan snapping specialist Camaron Cheeseman went to Washington at 225.
news

'Run Rich Run' returns for special 2021 NFL Draft edition 

This year's 'Run Rich Run' campaign has raised more than $1.5 million, and in this 2021's reimagined format, Pro Football Hall of Fame's Ray Lewis and entrepreneur Marc Lore took home the first-ever 'Run Rich Run' trophy. 
news

Colts draft Texas QB Sam Ehlinger in sixth round

The Indianapolis Colts' QB room will look vastly different in 2021, as the squad has Carson Wentz slotted as the starter and picked up Texas product Sam Ehlinger in the sixth round. 
news

Ravens take Ohio State CB Shaun Wade in fifth round

Once viewed as a high-round pick in 2019, Ohio State CB Shaun Wade slid to the fifth round after a 2020 season of struggles. But Baltimore might well be a great fit for the former Buckeye. 
news

Bengals take 2021 draft's lone kicker with fifth-round pick of Evan McPherson

The Cincinnati Bengals were the only team to draft a kicker, selecting Florida's Evan McPherson in the fifth round.
news

In first post-Brees draft, Saints take Notre Dame QB Ian Book

The Drew Brees era ended with the future Hall of Famer's retirement. The Saints began their post-Brees life by adding Notre Dame's winningest quarterback ever, Ian Book.
news

Ravens add another WR with fourth-round selection of Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace

Following the selection of Rashod Bateman in the first round, the Ravens are adding another receiver, having picked Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace in the fourth round. 
news

Panthers add dynamic RB Chuba Hubbard to Christian McCaffrey-led backfield with fourth-round pick

As if the Panthers didn't have enough open-field juice in their offensive backfield with ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿, the club added a home-run hitter Saturday in selecting Oklahoma State running back ﻿Chuba Hubbard﻿ in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft with overall pick No. 126.
news

Cowboys continue to bolster defense with fourth-round pick of LSU LB Jabril Cox

With the 115th overall pick, the Cowboys maintained their defensive focus in the draft by taking LSU linebacker Jabril Cox. 
news

Lions select USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown in fourth round

The Detroit Lions added USC wide receiver ﻿Amon-Ra St. Brown﻿ Amon-Ra St. Brown Saturday with a fourth-round pick (No. 112 overall), giving the club an exciting and productive pass catcher and a player with a unique background as the son of a world-class athlete.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW