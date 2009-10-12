Seahawks' Lucas played Sunday vs. Jags despite father's death

Published: Oct 12, 2009 at 07:24 PM

RENTON, Wash. -- Ken Lucas just played the toughest game of his nine-year career.

The Seahawks' cornerback started Sunday's win over Jacksonville less than 48 hours after he found out his father Clyde had died.

Seattle coach Jim Mora said Monday the team and Lucas learned of the unexpected death Friday night. The 30-year-old Lucas then decided to play.

"Kenny played through a heavy heart and played very well," said Mora. "I can't imagine what that would be like. I don't want to."

Mora did not mention the cause of death. He only emphasized it "was not expected."

According to the players' union, Lucas' father had overcome lung cancer. He was diagnosed with the disease in 2002, during his son's second season with Seattle.

"It's sad to say, but up until that point, I really didn't know if I truly cared about my dad," Lucas said in an article from July 2008 posted on the NFL Players Association web site. "But I feel like (the cancer diagnosis) was a way to bring us together.

"When my mom (Deborah) called and told me, the first thing I asked her was, 'Is my dad going to die?' Even though things were not always peaches and cream growing up, I never really knew that I truly loved him until she called and told me he had lung cancer. That was when things got better between my dad and me."

Lucas left Seattle as a free agent following the 2004 season. He returned this offseason as a free agent after four seasons spent playing for Carolina.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

RB Latavius Murray excited to join competitive Bills squad: 'The only goal is to go out here and compete for a championship'

After nine years with five NFL teams, Latavius Murray will finally be playing at home in 2023, and the veteran running back is excited to be a play a part in the Buffalo Bills' journey as the team tries to win the franchise's first Super Bowl.

news

Former Lions WR Calvin Johnson on Jameson Williams: 'Anything I can do to help him, I'll do that'

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has a Hall of Famer in his corner. Calvin Johnson, who attended two of Detroit's mandatory minicamp practices this week and met Williams for the first time, later discussed the possibility of mentoring him.

news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton flattered other teams might want him, but Denver 'is home'

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton thinks it's "flattering" that other teams have sought him out in a trade, but he believes Denver is home and looks forward to a rebound year.

news

RB Miles Sanders ready for 'more opportunities' to help Panthers after Super Bowl disappointment

Panthers running back Miles Sanders is ready to take on a three-down workload after disappointing usage in his final game as a Philadelphia Eagle.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More