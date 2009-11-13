Seahawks LT Locklear returns from injury, will start vs. Cardinals

RENTON, Wash. -- Sean Locklear will start at left tackle for the Seattle Seahawks in Sunday's NFC West showdown with the Arizona Cardinals.
Locklear has been out since he sustained a high right ankle sprain midway through the second game of the season, Sept. 20 at San Francisco.
The Seahawks have gone through five left tackles this season. Six-time All-Pro Walter Jones was supposed to make it back from major knee surgery but didn't and is on injured reserve. Damion McIntosh has started the last two games after signing with the team last month.
Seahawks coach Jim Mora also said Friday that Josh Wilson will start at cornerback opposite Marcus Trufant. Wilson unseated veteran Ken Lucas.
Lucas has been recovering from a neck injury sustained Nov. 1 at Dallas, but Mora says the cornerback is healthy now.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press