How they got here: Chicago (11-5) won the NFC North. Seattle (8-9) beat the Saints, 41-36, in an NFC Wild Card game.

Series record: The Seahawks lead the series 8-5, but the Bears won the lone postseason meeting, 27-24 in overtime Jan. 14, 2007 in Chicago.

Streaks: The teams have split their past six meetings.

Last time met: Seattle sacked Jay Cutler six times and notched a 23-20 win at Chicago in Week 6.